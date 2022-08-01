Ruto lauds Uhuru commitment to hand over power to polls winner

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday lauded his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta for committing that he is ready to hand over power to anyone who will be voted in.

The country’s second in command who took his presidential campaigns to his home town of Eldoret said, what the Head of State told the nation on Sunday was a welcome move showing that he is a believer in democracy.

With President Kenyatta having endorsed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) has always felt that there is likelihood that the Head of State who is also chairman of Azimio Council would not be willing to handover the country’s leadership to DP Ruto.

Dr Ruto who was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said they were worried that the President could deny them their victory.

Other in the entourage were MPs: Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Senators: Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Samson Cherargey (Nandi) among other leaders.

“President Kenyatta used to say that he would not hand over power to Dr Ruto but he has since softened his position that he will hand over to who will win in the polls. That is thumbs up to Mr Kenyatta. Now you are on the right path of democracy,” said DP Ruto.

Spreading lies

Speaking during the commissioning of the Nairobi Expressway at JKIA toll station, President Kenyatta told his deputy to focus on promoting his manifesto and avoid spreading lies.

“The decision rests with Kenyans. There is no need to lie. Haven’t you insulted me for three years? Haven’t I been the holder of this office for those three years? I had the power to do so. Now, when I am getting ready to hand over, and have limited powers, do you think I have the time to look for you? Please focus on your campaigns and sell your manifesto. I am finishing up on my work. Leave me alone,” said the president.

“Should Kenyans decide to vote for you, well and good. Should they choose otherwise, we will go home together, and life will go on,” he said.

The DP took a swipe at his boss accusing him of betraying supporters of Jubilee who voted him in during the 2017 elections by deciding to rally behind Mr Odinga instead one of them.

“All the 10 million Jubilee supporters across the country, we stood with you, supported you and we formed the government together. We have been with you in 2013 and 2017, you could see one of us fit to succeed you? If you have a problem with Ruto, you could have settled on another person among those who supported you,” said Dr Ruto.

He asked the President to stop using provincial administrators to recruit people to cause violence on the polling day.

Dr Ruto asked the provincial administrators to stop being used to campaign for the Azimio team while telling those who have allegedly been punished for not spearheading Mr Odinga's agenda that his administration will promote them.

"We will make the provincial administration to be professional and deliver government services to all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliation. I am asking our members of the provincial administration not to accept it. Do not accept to be abused by the Azimio people," said Dr Ruto.



"We will make sure that any member of the provincial administration who will be victimised for refusing to accept to be abused, that when we take over on August 9, 2022, we will give them a promotion so that they can stand up for great things...." added DP Ruto.

Hypocritical

He also hit out at his main rival Mr Odinga saying that he (Ruto) has not been able to visit counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori which are perceived to be the former Prime Minister’s stronghold because they have been has been 'ring-fenced'.

Dr Ruto said it was hypocritical for the Azimio boss to claim that he is preaching peace across the country but he cannot allow his competitors to campaign in his Nyanza backyard while he visits strongholds of others.

“We will walk with the people of every part of Kenya. It is unfortunate that we cannot go to Nyanza, we cannot go to Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori because our opponent cannot allow anybody to go to his backyard. I cannot go to Nyanza because they stoned my vehicles,” said DP Ruto.

He also rubbished Mr Odinga’s claims that there are people who are being victimised in the region for supporting a particular political affiliation.