'Please don't disgrace me’, Ruto pleads with North Rift residents

For the second day in a row, Deputy President William Ruto has implored residents in his political backyard not to disgrace him by electing his perceived rebels.

Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is facing an onslaught from disgruntled nomination losers who opted to run as independent candidates, giving party candidates a run for their money.

It is believed this is the reason the DP, the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flagbearer, has pitched camp in the perceived ‘troublesome areas’ in the region to try to water down the independents’ wave.

“I have traversed the country and UDA is the popular party in the country. Don’t disgrace me at home by voting in candidates who are not in the UDA party or Kenya Kwanza alliance,” he appealed in Nandi again.

He spoke at a rally on Monday as he made another round of campaigns in the region before he proceeded to Eldoret and Baringo and Nakuru counties.

Better plans

The DP said he has a better plan for the country and that is why he is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Let us come out and ensure 100 percent voter turnout,” he said.

The DP was with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and other leaders.

The leaders called for peaceful campaigns as they urged residents to vote for only Kenya Kwanza candidates from ward rep to President.

UDA candidates have been campaigning for the so-called six-piece voting pattern, arguing that it will strengthen UDA’s bargaining power in the National Assembly and the Senate and ensure the full implementation of the UDA “bottom-up” economic policies.

Tough duel

Most current MPs in the region who lost in UDA primaries and those who failed to take part in the primaries are banking on their track record to woo voters, as political pundits predict tough duels that could upstage their competitors on August 9.

In Nandi County, five elected lawmakers are seeking reelection as independents after failing to secure UDA tickets, with some claiming the process was not free and fair.

They are MPs Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Woman Rep Tecla Tum. Ms Tum is eyeing the Emgwen parliamentary seat. They were all trounced in the UDA primaries.

Governor Stephen Sang (UDA) will battle it out with Dr Cleophas Lagat (independent), whom he trounced in the primaries.

In Uasin Gishu, MPs Swarup Mishra (Kesses), Sila Tiren (Moiben) and William Chepkut (Ainabkoi) are defending their seats as independents. Zedekiah Bundotich, alias Buzeki, will battle it out with UDA’s Jonathan Bii for the governor’s seat.