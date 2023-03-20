Ruto, Gachagua condemn Raila's day of Maandamano protests

President William Ruto has said that his government will not condone impunity even as his deputy Rigathi Gachagua estimated Monday's opposition protests may have cost the economy billions of shillings in revenue in Nairobi alone.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose at State House Nairobi, Dr Ruto said Kenya will be governed by the rule of law, adding those that feel aggrieved should address their concerns within the confines of the Constitution.

“I will ensure that the country is governed by the rule of law and nothing extra-legal will be part of what we do as a nation. Allowing ourselves to operate outside the law is condoning impunity...there is no end to it because if we go down that slippery route. It could end anywhere,” he said in reference to the mass action protests led by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Meanwhile, DP Gachagua, who spoke in Mombasa while receiving food donations from the World Food Programme, said the protests were bad for the economy.

“The events that are being organised by the opposition are not good for businesses and the economy. We ask the organisers to consider calling off the mayhem so that those who didn’t open their businesses and shops can go back to work this afternoon,” he said.

The DP assured Kenyans that President Ruto has given clear and firm instructions to the Inspector-General of Police to protect lives and properties.

“Police will take charge of the city centre for the remainder of the day, tomorrow, the day after and weeks and months to come. We have a responsible government in office who have a constitutional duty to protect life and property. We have a country to run,” he added.

He also urged Kenyans to "ignore incitement by opposition leaders".

“It is not fair, it is not right. If they are so persuaded that people need to go to the streets to cause chaos and mayhem. They should ask their children to be at the forefront so that if there are issues, their children can also bear the consequences,” the DP added.

He expressed disappointment that several business people in the city centre did not open due to looting fears.