Rioters vandalise newly-opened UDA office in Kisumu, torch parked cars

Angry protesters in Kisumu took out their wrath on offices belonging to President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in Milimani Estate on Monday. They broke into the offices, vandalised the premises and carted away any valuables they could find.

They also set fire to two vehicles they found parked in the compound and damaged two others before fleeing towards Nyalenda slums.

Before breaking in, the tens of rioters had started by throwing stones from outside the compound before finally breaking chains and padlocks that were on the gate. Items stolen include computers, chairs, curtains and all stationery.

The attack also saw windows shattered and plants uprooted before the police came in to disperse the crowd that was swelling.

A man assesses the damage at UDA offices in Milimani, Kisumu where protestors vandalised the premises on March 20, 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

The UDA office in Kisumu was opened on March 4, 2023 in an event presided over by UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala with the goal of registering new members in the region that is considered to be Azimio leader Raila Odinga's backyard.

The registration period was set to run from March to June this year with a target of over 250,000 new members. However, today’s attack has set these plans back.

Mr Erick Osenya, chairman of UDA in Kisumu County, told journalists that they had alerted authorities that there would be attempts to attack the office. He said that police had reassured him that things would be okay.

“But shortly after 12.30pm, the number of rioters grew. They actually held us hostage because we could not leave and some stones hit us. Fortunately, they retreated a bit and that is when police came to our rescue,” he said.

Some UDA officials fled towards State House while others went to Royal City Gardens.

Other premises vandalised

However, UDA offices weren't the only premises that suffered the wrath of rioters in Kisumu. Pitstop Dala Club was also vandalised and looted while Imperial Sarova Hotel and Quick Mart Supermarket were pelted with stones.

Others that were vandalised were Post Bank, Naivas Supermarket, the Mayfair building and other small shops along Kenyatta Avenue.

Kondele Police Station was not spared either as protestors destroyed vehicles that were in the parking lot.