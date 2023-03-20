Police arrest four Azimio leaders, several Maandamano protestors in Nairobi

At least four Azimio politicians and scores of protestors are being held at various police stations in Nairobi and Kiambu following Monday's opposition protests in Nairobi.

The leaders include Kilifi Senator and minority leader Justice (Rtd) Stewart Madzayo, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

“We were all in town at KICC during a very peaceful demonstration and unarmed as allowed under Article 37. We were provoked by police when they threw teargas at us," said Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

"As we were dispersing they proceeded to arrest our colleagues,” he added.

Mr Amollo said the four legislators were taken to Central Police Station. Senator Madzayo and Mr Wandayi were then whisked to DCI headquarters and thereafter to Kiambu Police Station.

“We are yet to establish where they took our two other colleagues,” added Mr Amollo.

The MP who was accompanied by Kisumu Woman Representative Roza Buyu and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko amongst others said they will not give up on the protests.

“If they want to arrest all of us we are prepared to go in and stay there. But we will insist on our rights,” he said.

Their lawyer Danstan Omari said his team is preparing to represent them in court and apply for bail in the event that they are arraigned.

“For now we are trying to establish the law under which they have been held because under Article 37, Kenyans are allowed to picket and demonstrate,” he told Nation.Africa from Kiambu Police Station.

Scores of other protestors were arrested by officers in uniform and others in plainclothes in Nairobi CBD throughout the day.

Officers have been trying to block the Raila Odinga-led Azimio supporters from converging at the city centre where they had planned to meet to kick off their march to State House to "claim their victory".

Mr Odinga said the protests will be held every Monday "until the government lowers the cost of living".