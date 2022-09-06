Ruto, French leader Macron in first telephone call since win

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held a phone conversation with President-elect William Ruto, the first with the European leader since the Supreme Court upheld his election win.

During the conversation, Dr Ruto and President Macron expressed their desire to deepen the Franco-Kenyan ties within the framework of the dynamic created by the visit of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019, a statement from the French palace said.

The two leaders plan to prioritise infrastructure, agriculture and health.

President Macron also paid tribute to the stabilising role of Kenya in the region.

Kenya and France have been working closely across several sectors with the current administration of Mr Kenyatta.

In 2019, Mr Macron made his first-ever visit to Kenya and promised greater partnership in economic development as well as helping the country battle regional extremist violence.

The President-elect has been receiving congratulatory messages from regional and world leaders since the Supreme Court upheld his win.

For instance, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed a message of goodwill on behalf of the government, while thanking Kenyans for holding a peaceful election.

European embassies and High Commissions in Kenya have also expressed their gratitude to the people of Kenya for being peaceful during and after the election. In a joint statement by Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, UK and the US, they said "Kenya continues to show the world how to be a modern democratic nation".