US, world leaders congratulate Ruto after Supreme Court verdict

The United States has led nations in congratulating William Ruto after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld his election as Kenya’s fifth President.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Mr Ruto saying the US looks forward to working with Kenya's new government and deepening the two nations' longstanding partnership for the benefit of Kenyans and Americans alike.

Mr Blinked in a statement on Monday also lauded Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga for accepting the Supreme Court ruling.

"We commend Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court ruling. Transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions," he said.

"The United States and Kenya share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity. We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government."

The United Kingdom's Minister for Africa Vicky Ford while congratulating the President-elect said she looks forward to strengthening the British-Kenya strategic partnership.

"Kenya and its leaders can be proud of the example it has set to the world: following a calm, peaceful and transparent democratic process," she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by UK's High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

Museveni call

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said he had called Mr Ruto after the court verdict.

"I rang Mr Ruto to congratulate him on the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold his election as the 5th President of Kenya. I look forward to working with him to strengthen our Strategic Partnership in advancing the EAC agenda. God bless the people of Kenya," he said on Twitter.

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles congratulations Mr Ruto and Kenyans for concluding the electoral process in calm and peace.

"We look forward to working together and to further developing our partnership," he said.

Commonwealth's secretary-general Patricia Scotland extended her warm congratulations to Mr Ruto and welcomed the commitment of all parties to Kenya’s election resolution procedures and their recognition of the apex court's decision to confirm the results.

Burundi's President variste Ndayishimiye also reiterated his congratulations to the President-elect.

"Your leadership will be the cornerstone for the reinforcement of the historical relations of our countries while fostering the regional integration," he said.

African Union Commission's Chairperson Moussa Faki while congratulating Mr Ruto also saluted the leadership of Azimio leader

Raila Odinga for respecting the Supreme Court ruling.

The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr Workneh Gebeyehu said the successful conclusion of the electoral process with the Supreme Court ruling was a victory for all Kenyans and the region.

Ghana's Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also congratulated Mr Ruto on being affirmed by the Supreme Court as the President-elect.

"All the best as you take over the baton to serve your beloved Kenya. May God continue to guide your steps," he said.

Other African leaders

Other leaders who had already congratulated Mr Ruto after his declaration as President-elect include Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan, South Sudan's Salva Kiir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa also congratulated Mr Ruto.

Earlier, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a brief speech following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the election results, but failed to mention Mr Ruto by name or congratulate his deputy.

"I want to wish well all who have won as they guide our country into the future. I thank you all for the opportunity to serve," he said while wrapping up his first post-poll public speech that made no mention of Dr Ruto.