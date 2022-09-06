Embassies congratulate William Ruto, laud Raila Odinga role in democratic evolution
Embassies and High commissions in Kenya have congratulated President elect William Ruto while at the same time lauding Raila Odinga’s contribution to the country’s democratic evolution.
In a joint statement, the embassies commended the people of Kenya and the country's independent institutions for an election conducted in the spirit of democracy, freedom and the rule of law.
"From a peaceful campaign and transparent tallying, to formal dispute mechanisms and their verdicts being respected, Kenya continues to show the world how to be a modern democratic nation," the statement said.
The statement i jointly issued by embassies of Austalia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, UK and USA.