Ruto and allies threaten to shoot down BBI

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have vowed to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report if contentious issues are not addressed.

DP Ruto, who wrapped up his tour of the Mt Kenya region on Sunday, led his allies in the Tangatanga faction of the ruling Jubilee Party in a revolt against the report in its current state.

The DP, who stole the spotlight during the BBI launch at Bomas of Kenya last week, has been steadfast in opposing several sections of the report.

On Saturday, he said that if politicians set aside selfish interests, an uncontested referendum can be achieved. On Sunday, he issued demands while taking an apparent no-vote position in the event of a referendum.

“We want a national conversation that will lead to a consensus as the President asked. Do not force the BBI on us otherwise Kenyans will stop 'reggae',” DP Ruto said at a stopover in Karatina Town, Nyeri County.

Key issues

Among the contentious issues the DP wants reviewed is the independence of institutions such as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary.

“We want to resolve issues on the independence of the IEBC. At the same time, we do not want a partisan judiciary,” said the DP, who also toured Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi counties on day two of his visit to the region.

The second-in-command has also maintained his opposition to amended roles of the Senate.

“We do not want the powers of the Senate undermined because that will compromise devolution,” he said.

Even though the DP took a somewhat subtle stand on the BBI, his allies declared an absolute opposition and asked Nyeri and Kirinyaga residents to shoot down the report and reject any proposal for a referendum.

Farmers' needs

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said they will only support the BBI if the needs of farmers and the rest of the public are considered.

“If they factor in better prices for tea, coffee and milk we will support it. But if they do not consider our needs and those of Kenyans we will reject it,” Mr Gachagua said.

Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami said she does not support the report since if it is adopted, the powers of women in leadership will be undermined.

“Women are the majority but when it comes to leadership we are undermined. By moving us to the Senate, they will turn us into flower girls. If they scrap the position of woman representative we will not support the BBI,” she said.

In Tharaka Nithi, where Dr Ruto presided over a fundraiser at the PCEA's St John Kimuchia Parish, he told off those questioning his frequent trips to Mt Kenya, saying they should expect more of them because he is doing the work the public elected him to do in 2013.

“Those who voted for Uhuru Kenyatta must have noted that my name was also on the ballot,” he said.

He said he is keen on touring Mt Kenya because "When one is cooking porridge, he stirs it continuously to make sure it's well-cooked”.

2022 focus

Senator Kithure Kindiki said after the handshake between President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Jubilee Party started “killing its own children” by removing them from top offices.

“We will continue respecting President Kenyatta until 2022 when his second term will end and then move on with DP Ruto,” said Prof Kindiki, adding he is confident the President will hand power over to the DP.

Maara MP Kareke said Tharaka Nithi will vote for the DP as a bloc in the 2022 General Election.

Among those present were MPs Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambangombe), Mugambi Rindikiiri (Buuri), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Alice Wahome (Kandara).

Others were woman reps Wangui Ngirici (Kirinyaga), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) and Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi).