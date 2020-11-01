Uhuru, Raila craft road map for the next phase of BBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are set to unveil a new team to lead the next phase of implementing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. This comes as a high-level strategy meeting is expected to take place in Naivasha today.

The Sunday Nation has learnt that two names for the top leadership of the secretariat, expected to coordinate all activities, had been proposed and are awaiting a public announcement.

President Kenyatta’s political strategist Nancy Gitau, who mostly prefers to works behind the scenes, and ODM’s Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, have had their names put forward to co-chair the secretariat, according to sources who spoke in confidence. Mr Ong’wen is considered a trusted hand in Mr Odinga’s camp and has been at the front and centre of key administrative and technical issues.

By bringing in the two to lead the team, efforts by the secretariat that supported the BBI task force, which will be largely retained, are expected to get fresh impetus.

The two principals are hoping to inject new energy required to push the document into a referendum next year.

Like Mr Ong’wen to Mr Odinga, Ms Gitau is a steady hand and a trusted insider.

Reclusive State operative

However, if confirmed, the choice of Ms Gitau is likely to further alienate Deputy President William Ruto and his allies. The DP is said to have no time for the reclusive State operative.

Pressure from Dr Ruto’s camp saw her quietly leave her official role at the President’s office after the Jubilee administration came into power. She had also served as the advisor to the retired President Mwai Kibaki. However, Ms Gitau continued working in the background and is among those credited with crafting President Kenyatta’s re-election campaign.

Bringing her to lead the BBI efforts could be an indication of how much premium the President has attached to the final lap of the process that started with the March 2018 handshake with Mr Odinga.

All the political parties that have pledged their support for the initiative such as Kanu led by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Party, ANC whose party leader is Mr Musalia Mudavadi and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani are expected to have representation in the implementation team.

“This is needed to pass the bill at the county assemblies. The idea is to have a way for political parties to deliver their MCAs,” a source familiar with the organisation said.

Yesterday, lawyer Paul Mwangi, a joint secretary for the secretariat that drafted the report, said they were raring to embark on the final lap of the assignment as will be directed by the President and the former prime minister.

“We are waiting for the principals to consult and give us way forward. I imagine it’s a broader consultation that equally involves political players and other stakeholders,” he said.

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya says they expect the country to go for a referendum on the proposed changes before August.

“The principals will guide us from here. There will be a series of meetings on how to take it to the people. We want the people to own the changes through a referendum say by June next year,” he said.

But before then, he said they aim to take all MPs and MCAs through the document so they can engage the public from a point of knowledge but also, where possible, win their much needed support.

“My first brief is to ensure that all my colleagues in Parliament and those from county assemblies familiarise themselves with contents of the report. Some are busy and may not have had time to read it. It is one way of eliminating propaganda like what we witnessed in 2005 and 2010 referenda,” Mr Kimunya told the Sunday Nation yesterday.

The MPs will be required to pass the referendum bill in parliament and also help sell it to the people. Some of them will also be key players in teams led by regional kingpins identified and regional campaign teams set up.

Some of the members of the technical team expected to work under the new leadership include, Lawyer Tom Macharia, Prof Ben Sihanya, Lawyer Faith Waigwa, Mr Stephen Mwachofi, Dr Ken Nyaundi, Prof Lawrence Gumbe and Prof Isaiah Kindiki.

From Parliament, Mr Kimunya, his Senate counterpart Samuel Poghisio , Minority Leader John Mbadi and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, Mr Odinga’s confidante who is also set to occupy a critical seat at the administrative secretariat, will be charged with driving the BBI agenda in Parliament. Their brief is to ensure they get bipartisan support in the bicameral House.

Regional linchpins

The list for the political regional linchpins is still being negotiated with a view to bringing more players on board. Some of those already identified are as follows:

ANC’s Mudavadi, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula and Kakamega Governor Wickliffe Oparanya will be in-charge of the larger western Kenya; Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu will oversee Upper Eastern as Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Senator Agnes Zani take care of Coastal region. In Rift Valley, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Chama Cha Mashinani boss Isaac Ruto will be the team leaders as Senate Minority leader James Orengo and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i coordinate the larger Nyanza region.

In Mr Kenyatta’s central backyard, Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Mr Kimunya, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will be in-charge.

At the same time, two camps have emerged in the President’s side, one angling for a non-contested referendum and the other—which holds regular meetings in Nairobi’s Gigiri estate — pushing for a contested referendum.

Those who want a contested vote are bitterly opposed to the Deputy President’s journey to State House and want a referendum that will see President Kenyatta campaign in Mt Kenya region to galvanise the voters. It is made up of some of the advisors and longtime friends of the President.

The other group wants to lower the political temperature ahead of the next elections to avoid disruptions.

The group is not keen for a divisive referendum and wants the President to stay above fray as succession politics become heated by the day.

Technical advisory team

Already, the technical advisory team is working on a structure to win broad support proposes formation of teams at regional, county, constituency and ward levels to drive public education and sensitisation, and counter the anti-BBI narratives.

They have identified some of likely pitfalls such as management of signature collection at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, delays caused by legal challenges mounted by anti-BBI forces, and possible mischief by the IEBC itself.

There are also indications that taking the parliamentary route has lost favour. A member of the technical team, who spoke in confidence, acknowledged that the popular initiative is long, “but avoids requirement for special majorities. It is 50 per cent at the County Assembly, parliament, and at the referendum.”

At the same time, there is a strong push to have former BBI team be the promoters of the referendum bill since it is their baby and they are said to have earned the people’s trust. However, it appears the door on the idea to amend parts of the report has been shut given the mounting concerns that if it is opened up, political interests may take centre stage with some even demanding that their people be included in the new team.

Mr Kimunya says he does not see anything contentious within the report that would be detrimental for Kenya even as he said that for Jubilee party members, supporting the report was non-negotiable.

Additional reporting by Wanjohi Githae. jwanga@ke.nationmedia.com, wmenya@ke.nationmedia.com