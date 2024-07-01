Rigathi Gachagua: My sons, initially, did not back William Ruto’s State House bid

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the self-proclaimed honest man, has revealed that his sons did not support President William Ruto’s bid for the highest office in the land.

So serious was this matter that Mr Gachagua says when he told his children that they needed to vote as a family, the votes were split two against two, being a family of four.

He made the revelation during a church service at Kaplong Deliverance Church in Sotik, Bomet County, on Sunday where he added that being the head of the family, he made the final decision that saw his children eventually supporting Dr Ruto.

Whereas his sons, Keith and Kevin, were cautious about going against the former government, Mr Gachagua said he believed that Dr Ruto was the right candidate for the presidency.

“At times, we would cross each other and we would ask their mother to solve the matter. Let me tell you, the days we were supporting President William Ruto, we faced a lot of problems because we were going against the government’s directions and we really had it tough,” he said.

He went on to narrate how the previous regime urged him to withdraw his support for Dr Ruto, who was then, the country’s deputy president.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime went to the extent of threatening to jail him, with many court cases being filed against him.

“Nonetheless, I decided to stay with President Ruto because I believed in the destination he had for us. My wife, Pastor Dorcas, supported me. We were now two people against two, and as the chairman of the meeting, I cast the final vote and we all agreed to support Ruto,” he said.

His revelations come amid a growing rift between the two leaders, with Mr Gachagua giving the strongest indication yet that all is not well between him and his boss during the church service.

Mr Gachagua however said the issues that are standing in the way in the relationship between him and the President will be addressed in the spirit of development, unity and democracy.