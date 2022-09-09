Read Matiang'i 's farewell letter to staff as he exits office

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has showered his juniors in the security docket with praise as he prepares to exit office. In a letter to departmental heads and police bosses in the Interior ministry, Dr Matiang’i lauded his junior officers for what he termed as exemplary discharge of duty during his five-year tenure.

CS Matiang’i took over the Interior docket in July 2017 following the death of former CS Joseph Nkaiserry.

“As my tour of duty comes to an end, I exult in the pride of knowing that we have not only honoured expectations but exceeded them by important and evident milestones. History will vindicate out legacy,” he said in the three-page letter seen by the Nation.

Dr Matiang’i singled out Principle Secretaries Karanja Kibicho, Zeinab Hussein and Safina Kwekwe while lauding them for their counsel in making important decisions.

He also lauded the contribution of two Inspectors-General of Police, Joseph Boinnet and Hillary Mutyambai, as well as Commissioners-General of Prisons Isaiah Osugo, John Warioba and embattled former prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo, terming them as highly skilled patriots.

“In their counsel which I often sought, I found a reliable inspiration for important decisions and actions around policy, strategy and the implementation of the same,” he said.

Among other milestones the CS noted were the reforms and reorganisation of security institutions including recruitment of additional police officers and National government administrators.

He has also celebrated what he termed as gains in the management of organized crime, terrorism and violent extremism.

“Our multi-agency approach to security and the war against terrorism, extremism and organized crime has borne evident fruits. The number of terror attacks have reduced dramatically. Our towns are safer and open to business for longer hours,” CS Matiang’i said.

At the same time CS Mating’i has come to the defense and praise of his juniors over their role in the just concluded general elections.

“I invite you to take deserved pride in your role as security providers for supporting the most peaceful election in Kenya’s history. Despite immense criticism, scorn and false accusations of scheming to manipulate and interfere with the general elections, our sector put up a stellar and professional performance in supporting the IEBC to conduct the elections,” he said.