Military set for Uhuru farewell today

An elaborate military farewell ceremony for outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will take place at Ulinzi Sports Complex this morning, followed by a symbolic escort out of the Defence headquarters as the Kenya Defence Forces bid goodbye to their commander in chief for the last 10 years.

The two-part event will be the second last of President Kenyatta’s constitutional mandates as his term draws to an end on Tuesday when he shall hand over the reins of power to Dr William Ruto.

The outgoing president will inspect his final guard of honour, mounted by soldiers in their ceremonial red tunics.

He will be flanked by the Chief of Defence Forces and receives symbolic gifts from the military, including a neatly packed military uniform.

“The event is in line with the military traditions and custom to hold a farewell ceremony for the Commander in Chief of Defence Forces,” KDF Spokesperson Colonel Esther Wanjiku said.

Rehearsals have been ongoing for a while now for the colourful send-off that will be similar to past ceremonies held for former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi in 2013 and 2002 respectively.

Interestingly, Kibaki’s farewell was held at the Moi Airbase Barracks, the headquarters of the Kenya Air Force to which the then-Chief of Defence Forces, General Julius Karangi, was affiliated.

The venue coincidence is playing out again today. The new multi-purpose Ulinzi Complex is also home to the Kenya Army headquarters, matching the service to which current CDF General Robert Kibochi is affiliated.

The complex was launched earlier this year in line with KDF’s mantra of “Sharpening the arrowhead”, which translates into having a mission-ready force.

It serves the three KDF arms, and civilians.

Military uniform

President Kenyatta embraced the military uniform during public events.

He will be remembered for his often liking for the army’s ceremonial uniform, the red tunic.

On the occasions that he wore combat fatigue, he went for the Navy and Air Force uniforms.

He may further go down in history as the only head of state to attend his military farewell in military fatigue if he shows up in any of the three uniforms.

During his 10-year reign, Mr Kenyatta’s close dalliance with the military has seen him receive praise for improving their welfare, equipment and budgetary allocations.

In July, he conducted the Kenya Army band during the opening of their headquarters and Defence Music School at Lang’ata Barracks. He does not hide his liking for the military.

While launching the ‘Kenya ni mimi’ forum at the Bomas of Kenya, he said military men’s and women’s discipline should be emulated by all.

“If all of us had the discipline and integrity of our Defence Forces, our country would go far. I encourage every Kenyan to be more like them for the development of our country,” he said.

The major projects the Kenyatta administration initiated for the military include setting up the first level-six armed forces hospital at Kabete, upgrading Moi Forces Memorial Hospital and setting up regional hospitals, increasing their housing capacity and equipment modernisation.

His move to involve soldiers in civilian functions in his bid to revive collapsed government projects and tame wastage of public funds has, however, earned him criticism for allegedly attempting to “militarise” public service.

A less than three-hour farewell event for Mr Kibaki was held at Moi Airbase Barracks in Nairobi in 2013 during which he was handed amongst others a tractor, a military uniform, four Friesian cows, a complete Kenya Army red tunic packed in a glass chamber, and a portrait of him after inspecting a past guard of honour.