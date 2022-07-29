Uhuru conducts KDF band
President Uhuru Kenyatta today made music as he conducted the Kenya Defence Force military band.
It is unclear whether the Head of State is a musical master, or if the band actually followed his lead, however, that did not stop the cheerful president from swinging the conductor's baton as the band made melodious symphony.
President Kenyatta, in the company of Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, was presiding over the official opening of the Kenya Army Band headquarters and the Kenya Defence Forces School of Music.