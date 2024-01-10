Raila and Wanjigi meet in city after threats to hold protests -video

Azimio la Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday held a meeting with Safina Party 2022 presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi barely a few days after both leaders warned of a return to demonstrations over increased taxation.

The lunch meeting at a hotel in Nairobi lasted close to two hours, with both leaders remaining mum on the details.

The Nation, however, understands that the meeting centred on the rising cost of living and increased taxation by the Kenya Kwanza government. It is not clear whether both leaders agreed on immediate action.

Mr Raila Odinga (right) and Mr Jimmy Wanjigi (left) walk out of a city restaurant on January 9, 2024 after a lunch meeting.

A few days ago, both leaders called out the government over the rising cost of living that has led to economic hardship among Kenyans.

On December 30, 2023, Mr Odinga called on the government to withdraw the Finance Act 2023 or else he would mobilise his supporters to go back to the streets.

“The cost of living is high. We told them not to increase the taxes but they have continued doing the opposite. The Finance Act must be repealed in its entirety. If they do not do it, we will go back to the streets.” Mr Odinga said while attending a social function in Nyanza region.

Mr Wanjigi, while attending a burial in Kikuyu Constituency, also said the Kenya Kwanza government should change tactic and address pressing issues, such as the rising cost of living.

“You cannot wake up every day and continue to increase taxes. The people are the ones who are suffering. We want to tell you the truth that you have only three months and if you do not change you will see,” Mr Wanjigi said.

Tuesday’s was the first public meeting between the two leaders since March 2022.

Both Mr Odinga and Mr Wanjigi worked closely together in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) before going separate ways a few months to the August 2022 General Election.

This is after Mr Wanjigi was locked out of the National Delegates Conference event at Kasarani Stadium where Mr Odinga was selected as the ODM flagbearer.