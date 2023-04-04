Raila threatens return of maandamano, says he is yet to meet Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga says parliamentary process may not address their concerns. Proposes formation of a team akin to the 2008 National Accord.

Mr Odinga said the coalition’s core issues on the table remain and must be addressed even has he revealed that he has not met President William Ruto and that only their emissaries met.

“We (Azimio) assure our people and Kenyans that our eyes are firmly on the ball, and reiterate that we shall go back to the people as the earliest sign of lack of seriousness by the other side,” he said.

The opposition chief also said there are attempts to tamper with the IEBC servers.