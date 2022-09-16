Raila takes swipe at the Supreme Court as Nassir is sworn into office

The game of political brinkmanship continued yesterday as a livid Raila Odinga expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the August 9 presidential poll outcome.

Mr Odinga, in a clear hardening of his position, accused the Judiciary of participating in a scheme to destroy the country’s democracy.

In a strongly worded address in Mombasa yesterday, Mr Odinga said the “rogue” Judiciary was bent on silencing alternative voices that do not agree with its decision to uphold President William Ruto’s election.

“Shame on the Judiciary. My fear is, that if what we saw on September 5 is what we expect in 2027, then why should we queue to vote? Why should the elderly and disabled vote when at the end of the day it’s a Venezuelan mercenary by the name of Jose Camargo who decides who becomes president?” he asked.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader was speaking in Mombasa during a luncheon after the inauguration of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Mr Odinga said Azimio was waiting for the Supreme Court to issue the detailed ruling before announcing the next course of action.

“This judicial thuggery must end. We will not be cowed. Nyayo tried it and we resisted and the courts cannot allow another dictator in the country,” he said.

According to Mr Odinga, the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are in an unprecedented crisis of confidence and in dire need of fixing.

Million-man march

“The Judiciary should not threaten and blackmail us, we said we respect their decision but do not agree with it. If they become rogue, we have the power as the people of this country to reform them and send them home. We can lead a million-man march to the Judiciary and they will have no choice but to go home,” he said.

Mr Odinga said he had been on vacation with his immediate family in Zanzibar “recuperate from the shock” they got.

He applauded Mombasa residents for electing Mr Nassir.

Earlier, other Azimio leaders had said they will play their opposition role and keep the government in check, insisting losing the election was not the end of the road for them.

“For those that have been chosen, it is not a must for you to move to the other side, stay where you were elected and bring development to the people. Together, we are going to ensure Kenya is transformed. I was not in politics for 10 years but my voice was always heard,” said Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua.

Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka said: “The people of Kenya are used to strong opposition. What has come to an end is not the politics but campaigns. We are the majority in the National Assembly and we are going to meet to discuss that and a way forward.”

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina said that being in opposition is not a crime.

“I am part of Parliament and I will be questioning the government on whether they have delivered. I want to assure Kenyans that we are not going anywhere because this is a country for all,” he said.

The leaders, at the same time, urged Mr Nassir to collaborate with President Ruto’s government.

“We will not judge you when you work with the national government. We understand it is for the betterment of the Mombasa people. Do what you can to fight for our people,” said immediate former Governor Hassan Joho. He promised to step back and allow Mr Nassir to lead.

Nassir reign

Ms Martha Karua urged the Mombasa governor to work with the national government in a position of strength and not by kneeling.

Mr Nassir and his deputy Francis Thoya were sworn in yesterday at Mama Ngina Waterfront park. He promised to work with his competitors as he said education, health and garbage were his top priorities.

“My first executive order is waiving the licence penalties. Single business permit fees for businesses that operated during Covid-19 will be waived. The new single business permit shall cover all forms of licences,” said Mr Nassir.

He urged cooperation from the county employees, promising to solve the problem of late salaries and statutory deductions.