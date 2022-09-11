Karua mulls moving to EA court for review of Supreme Court judgment

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, who was the running mate of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 elections, has said that she is considering going to the East African Court of Justice for a review of the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court last week on the presidential election petition.

Ms Karua said that the decision to go to the regional court — which is a personal choice and not of the Azimio coalition — is meant to help her and other Kenyans appraise the judgment issued by the apex court.

She said the move will also help determine whether the seven Supreme Court judges issued a judgement that was just and fair to the country. She said that some of the remarks made by the judges were also worrying.

Review judgment

“There is no other place that we can go to and contest the presidency again. But we can still move to other places to review whether our courts gave us a fair and just judgment. It is not about the election, but justice,” Ms Karua said.

“They said our evidence was hot air. Hot air balloon can take me to the East African Court of Justice. I am actually considering whether to travel by a hot air balloon to the East African court just to discuss that judgment,” she added.

She said that while they have decided to respect the judgment of the court, they still do not agree with it.

“I do not agree with the fact that we lost the election, but since the court made its decision, let us allow the country to move forward with what the courts said. That is what is rule of law and democracy.

Not opinion of Azimio

“This is not the opinion of Azimio. It is mine as a Kenyan, because I am also entitled [to it] as an individual. And so it is something that I am quite considering. But for now that I have time, I will take a break.

“And also for now, since the court said that it will give the full judgement after 21 days, I am waiting for that judgment. We said that we respect, but still do not agree with their decision,” Ms Karua said.

The East African Court of Justice, which is currently based in Arusha, Tanzania, was established in 2001 with the responsibility of ensuring the adherence of law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the EAC Treaty.

It is one of the organs of the East African Community established under Article 9 of the Treaty.