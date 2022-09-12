Raila Odinga will not attend William Ruto inauguration at Kasarani

Raila Odinga will not attend President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in on Tuesday at Kasarani Stadium since he is out of the country. He says Azimio la Umoja will soon announce next steps to strengthen democracy in the country.

Mr Odinga in a statement says he believes that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did not conduct a free and fair election and that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on facts and the law, though he respected it.

“For these reasons, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate. Once I return to the country, I will jointly with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders, announce our next steps as we seek to deepen and strengthen democracy”, he said.