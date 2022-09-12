Raila Odinga will not attend William Ruto inauguration at Kasarani

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga addressing the media on August 27, 2022 at Jaramogi Odinga Foundation, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

By  Nation Correspondent

Raila Odinga will not attend President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in on Tuesday at Kasarani Stadium since he is out of the country. He says Azimio la Umoja will soon announce next steps to strengthen democracy in the country.

Mr Odinga in a statement says he believes that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did not conduct a free and fair election and that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on facts and the law, though he respected it.

Also read: Social media attacks on Supreme Court are sponsored, says Judiciary

Related

“For these reasons, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate. Once I return to the country, I will jointly with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders, announce our next steps as we seek to deepen and strengthen democracy”, he said.

He added: “In the meantime, I applaud and thank our supporters and Kenyans who came out in large numbers to vote for us on August 9,2022.”

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.