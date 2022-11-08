Raila's plan to pile pressure on President Ruto over poll promises

President William Ruto could soon come under pressure over his pre-election promise to implement certain pledges within his first 100 days in office and face “resistance from Kenyans”, sources say.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga is reportedly working on a plan to mobilise Kenyans and pile pressure on the Ruto administration to fulfil its campaign promises as the high cost of living continues unabated.

Mr Odinga has in the past few days also protested the president’s announcement of plans to increase taxes in order to improve revenue collection and decrease the country’s reliance on foreign loans. He insists that the Head of State has failed to consider the effect of this proposal on Kenyans, whom he said are already overburdened.

In his mind, the people will have no option but to resort to “tax boycott, peaceful non-violent struggle, civil disobedience, and other unspecified consequences” if the tax increase proposals are pushed through without credible efforts on the part of the government to reduce the cost of living and provide key services.

The Nation has established that the ODM leader is working on strategies to put the government in a tight spot and force it to deliver its promises.

Insiders in Mr Odinga’s camp believe that the failure of the President to address the hard economic times, coupled with “unpopular policies”, could lead to an uprising and negatively affect his administration.

Multiple sources revealed that Mr Odinga has urged his allies and supporters to be patient until the end of President Ruto’s first 100 days in office “before he can swing into action”.

Azimio National Coalition Executive Committee Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya told the Nation that the coalition is set to roll out activities to rescue the people and ensure the continuation of the reforms' journey.

“Part of our plan is to have a shadow Cabinet that will help our leader in our next course as well as planning and pushing for the reforms we want which will target the electoral commission, the Judiciary and even the Executive,” Mr Oparanya said.

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire said Azimio already has a framework on which it will base its oversight.

“They said without contradiction that in 100 days, certain things had to happen. They should therefore happen,” Mr Bosire said, warning of “strong remarks” in the coming days.

Mr Odinga has hinted at a “bombshell”, saying he will at the right time speak to Kenyans and his supporters, who are still reeling from the pain of his fifth presidential election loss, on his next cause of action.

During a burial in Bondo last weekend, Mr Odinga said: “I will speak in the near future. There are certain things we are still monitoring and at the right time, we shall communicate the right path to follow.”

Mr Bosire said Mr Odinga’s camp was already reviewing Dr Ruto’s promises.

“He said hustlers will be given Sh50 billion without any conditions. The tax question he is raising now was never part of his campaigns. Kenyans are already suffering and will not accept such monkey business. We are coming for him,” he warned.

President Ruto had promised to lower the cost of living in his first 100 days in office but has since urged Kenyans to give him one year to handle the situation.

He also promised the speedy establishment of the Sh50 billion hustler fund, that 50 per cent of his Cabinet will be women, to spearhead the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, as well as address corruption.

President Ruto also stated that under his administration, counties would receive funds from the national government on time. He has, however, dropped the Devolution ministry, leading to concerns among governors about the importance the administration places on devolution.

Mr Odinga has accused the Head of State of trying to implement policies without going through the proper legal channels.

“The decision to increase taxes needs public participation. There should be no taxation without representation,” said Mr Odinga on Monday, arguing that the decision should be placed before Parliament.