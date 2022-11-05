Raila: No region should be starved of development for backing Azimio

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga yesterday appealed to President William Ruto to promote equitable economic development and not to punish those who voted against him.

He pointed out that his vision of an economically empowered country has been behind his presidential bids, promising to support development projects to be implemented by the Kenya Kwanza administration, even as he underlined the importance of devolution.

“Things did not go as planned, but it has not stopped my quest of ensuring the country is developed. I had a vision of ensuring every county has a product,” Mr Odinga said during the commissioning of Kigoto Maize Mill in Suba South, Homa Bay County.

The plant, a county initiative, will be processing and packaging Mokwa maize flour brand.

“If the government sees me as the main challenge, let them face me, not my community.”

He claimed previous governments had sidelined the lake region for failing to vote for them.

“Some ministers hailed from this region but their presence in the government was not being felt as they did not do anything to help their people. We do not want the same to happen in the current government.”

No politicking

Mr Odinga cautioned against outdated politics and added that he will not engage in politics for now. “I am not old to retire. I will make my pronunciation on my next move later.”

Mr Odinga said some of the ongoing projects in the region, among them the affordable housing project, are brainchildren of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former premier said he will perform an oversight role to ensure Dr Ruto delivers on the promises he made during election campaigns, including lowering the cost of living. Kenyans have been lamenting the rising costs of basic commodities like flour, fuel and cooking oil.

Mr Odinga challenged the government to make life easy by lowering some taxes. He said the economy was worse than it is today when former President Mwai Kibaki took over in 2002.

“What is ailing the government is corruption. Kibaki and I found the economy at a much worse state, but we revived different sectors and introduced free primary education,” he said.

Mr Odinga urged Kenyans to pay taxes, saying it is the only way the country can grow. He, however, opposed raising of taxes, noting that it would make life harder.

“All counties should have funds from the central government sent to them. Governors must not beg for money for development because it is their right to get the money,” he said.

On employment opportunities, the ODM leader said all regions should be represented in government. Also present were Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga, MPs Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Ong'ondo Were (Kasipul) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Ms Wanga assured locals that her administration will provide, among other things, proper healthcare services, good road networks and clean water.

“We are currently engaged in public participation on the county integrated development plan. Residents should air their views on what they want the government to do for them,” she said.