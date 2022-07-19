Raila, Ruto agents in Europe to inspect ballot papers

Representatives of Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag-bearer Raila Odinga flew to Greece last night to inspect the printing of presidential ballot papers.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said voters should expect images of running mates on the ballot in the August 9 polls.

IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera said the commission granted all the four presidential candidates a chance to volunteer representatives to accompany its commissioners to Europe for the inspection.

Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah and Agano’s David Waihiga Mwaure did not, however, assign agents to accompany IEBC officials in the trip.

Visa delays

“Commissioners Boya Molu, Francis Wanderi and I, will lead the IEBC delegation to Greece and we shall be accompanied by representatives from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio,” Ms Cherera said.

The officials will visit Inform Lykos (Hellas) S.A. company, which was contracted to undertake the ballot printing.

Azimio sent lawyer Velma Maumo and veteran journalist Ben Agina while Kenya Kwanza declined to divulge the names of its representatives.

“We have nominated two representatives for the trip. As for the names, I will give you later,” United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Veronica Maina told the Nation.

Ms Cherera said the team was to leave for Greece last Friday but couldn’t due to visa delays.

Mr Odinga’s chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory said yesterday that Azimio representatives had been given a checklist of the things to monitor, including security features on the ballot papers and whether the photos of the running mate had been printed as per a High Court order.

The court had ruled that images of presidential and gubernatorial running mates be included on the ballot paper, following a successful petition by lawyer Mugambi Imanyara.

Conduct due diligence

However, Ms Cherera yesterday said the Commission had complied with the ruling.

“We did this a long time as per the ruling,” she said.

Mr Kanchory said Azimio representatives will be in Greece to conduct due diligence.

“Whether IEBC has complied with the order of the court to put the running mate’s pictures on the ballot. That is important to us,” he said.