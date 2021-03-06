Karanja Kibicho
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila's party wants Kibicho out of BBI campaign plans

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • ODM asks President Kenyatta to choose between their input in the push to amend the Constitution and his powerful PS.
  • If not addressed in good time, some insiders expressed fear that the turn of events may jeopardise preparations for the referendum.


ODM party yesterday issued an ultimatum to President Uhuru Kenyatta to remove Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho from the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) campaign programmes or risk scuttling the referendum plans.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Rashid Echesa speaks from police cell

  2. Pope Francis prays for 'victims of war' in Mosul

  3. PRIME Why ODM wants Kibicho out of BBI campaign

  4. NMG's Pauline Ongaji named the best science journalist in Kenya

  5. Myanmar protest 'martyr' boyfriend vows resistance

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.