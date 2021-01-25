Kibicho records statement with DCI on Sonko’s post-election violence claims

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho wants former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to table evidence of his claims that the two were involved in planning some of the hooliganism witnessed during the 2017 electioneering period.

The PS, who held a press briefing shortly after recording a statement at the DCI headquarters, said the evidence must include all past claims that the former governor has levelled against him in the past.

Speaking in Dagoretti South on Sunday, Sonko implicated himself and the PS in an alleged hooliganism plot involving burning of vehicles, which the ex-county boss claimed was intended to paint ODM in bad light during the 2017 electoral period.

“We are now seeing the deep state burning cars to paint hustlers in bad light. I want to confess and say this; in 2017 when ODM was holding demonstrations in Nairobi, Kibicho, I and other members of the deep state printed ODM T-shirts and bought old second hand vehicles and burnt then along Ngong road to make it appear like the party was behind the move,” said Sonko.

The claims were refuted by the PS, who, in a press briefing at his office on Monday, said he had had enough of Sonko’s increasing wild claims against him and any other person.

Private citizen

Mr Kibicho said he was not at the DCI in his capacity as Interior PS , but as a private citizen who has had enough of being trolled by the former governor.

“As a private citizen, I have decided to break that cycle. It is not okay for Sonko to continue making wild allegations against some people, some criminal in nature, and get away with it. He must prove all the allegations he has made against me, one by one.” “After he has dealt with all the crimes he has publicly admitted to committing, he will have to deal with my character assassination,” said Mr Kibicho.

Among the allegations that Sonko will be required to prove include claims that PS Kibicho was involved in the death of former Interior CS George Saitoti alongside claims that both his life and that of the Deputy President are in danger because of their political standing.

“I have had enough, you live in this country and you know for the longest time that whenever Sonko has a problem, he goes ahead to character-assassinate people. You remember at some point he claimed that “we” want to kill him the way “we” killed Saitoti and that his life and that of the DP are in danger because of their political standing,...”

In response to Sonko’s claims, ODM said it has been vindicated by the confessions he made and demanded that a full inquiry into the matter be done to establish the motives and extent of the allegations and those involved.

“The recent confession by the disgraced former Governor of Nairobi Mike Sonko that he participated in stage managing violence and destruction of property with his co-conspirators then pinned on ODM is welcome but amounts to too little too late,” said Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

He added that ODM remains committed to civility in competition for power, the rule of law and peaceful settlement of differences and disputes.

“For a long time, our detractors have used and abused state power, mainstream and Social media in a systematic attempt to depict our party as violent and purveyors of anarchy. This view has been perpetuated despite our sincere efforts to communicate the truth - that it is the enemies of ODM that have authored, planned and executed these dirty schemes.”

Sonko reacts

Later, Sonko issued a statement saying he was ready to record his own statement with the DCI and provide evidence.

He dared Mr Kibicho to file a suit against him.

"Throughout my public life, I have never made any allegations that I cannot substantiate," he said in a statement published on his social media pages.

"I therefore look forward to an invitation from the DCI to record my statement, and for the PS to move to court quickly so I can table all the evidence I have."

He added, " The time has come [to] fix this country and dismantle the so-called deep State that keeps misusing leaders to mobilise the youth for them."