Waiguru and Kibicho bury the hatchet, resolve to work together

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (centre) and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho (2nd right) after a meeting in Sagana on March 3, 2021. They resolved to work together to ensure the BBI document is passed at the referendum.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho have resolved to put aside their political differences and work together to ensure the proposed constitutional changes contained in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) are passed at the referendum.

