Raila Odinga to William Ruto: Stop calling me names, prepare for poll defeat

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has told Deputy President William Ruto to stop calling him names and prepare for a tough political duel during the August 9 General Election.

Mr Odinga, who said he was confident of winning the presidency, criticised Dr Ruto for using derogatory language against him during his campaigns.

“Bring it on. I will defeat you (Ruto),” said Mr Odinga at a campaign rally at Agoro Sare High School in Homa Bay County on Sunday.

“He keeps calling me mganga (witch doctor) and jamaa wa vitendawili (the old man who loves telling riddles). What he needs to know is that the country is ripe for change," Mr Odinga said.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader asked voters in his Nyanza backyard to turn up in large numbers and vote for him on August 9 to ensure he wins the presidency. He said the lake region stands to benefit immensely if he wins the presidency.

Mr Odinga appealed with voters in Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya counties to vote as a block to boost his chances of being elected Kenya’s fifth president.

He asked Nyanza voters to stop the “gini wasekao” (we have won) attitude saying this could lead to voter apathy and deny him the opportunity to garner crucial votes.

Leaders in the four counties have begun aggressive campaigns to mobilise voters ahead of the General Election.

He said that should he win the presidency, he will ensure an improvement in the delivery of vital government services.

"You have seen what the region has benefited from within the short period of time that we have the government on our side (referring to handshake). Imagine the kind of development you will get if I become president," said Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader said that other communities have committed to elect him as president. He challenged his supporters in Nyanza to vote for Azimio candidates to help him win the election in the first round.

"Other communities have asked me to tell you that they are ready for change. I am asking you to be ready to vote for me as your next president," Mr Odinga said.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae claimed Nyanza residents had never been serious about the presidency in past elections and urged them to adopt a different attitude in the forthcoming poll.

MPs Galdys Wanga (woman rep) Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo), Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Senator Moses Kajwang were in attendance.

They pledged to mobilise voters in the region to give Mr Odinga victory. In return, they got backing from Mr Odinga who asked voters in Homa Bay to support them.

“I cannot be a leader with no soldiers. I need you to vote for ODM candidates,” Mr Odinga said.