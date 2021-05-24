Raila Odinga
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila Odinga to calm tensions in Nyanza

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Rushdie Oudia

ODM leader Raila Odinga flew to Kisumu Sunday in a quest to calm tensions in his Nyanza backyard ahead of President Kenyatta’s visit to the lakeside city next week.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen kill 7 in north-central Nigeria

  2. Stolen assets worth Sh20bn recovered in 10 years: EACC

  3. British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca jab

  4. Bashir Mohamed: What autopsy reveals

  5. Samoa in crisis as PM-elect sworn in

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.