Fred Matiang’i under fire as MPs push for his ouster

Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40
logo (5)

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Ibrahim Oruko

A storm is brewing in the government after a number of MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta called for the removal of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on claims of abuse of office.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Wanted: Prison sergeant who ran Sh200m con syndicate

  2. Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

  3. PRIME BBI legal fight goes to Court of Appeal

  4. DRC volcano lava flow halts in Goma suburbs

  5. Uhuru’s aides plot life after 2022 polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.