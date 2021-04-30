Police officers will no longer be allowed to marry each other, CS Matiang'i says

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during the opening of cadets officer programme at the National Police college, Kiganjo in Nyeri County on April 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
NMG logo (6)

By  Nicholas Komu

Police officers will soon be barred from having affairs or romantic relationships with each other, Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i has said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. US aid arrives in India as Covid cases surge

  2. PRIME Sputnik V jab available even after ban, PPB now says

  3. Police officers barred from marrying each other - Matiang'i

  4. Special team formed to investigate 'Kitengela quartet' case

  5. AstraZeneca makes $275 million in sales from Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.