Officer who shot wife dead, committed suicide, buried

Family of Hudson Wakise, proceed to the grave at his home in Kironge, Taita Taveta county on April 15, 2021

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A sombre mood engulfed Kironge village in Mwatate, Taita Taveta county as Hudson Wakise, a police officer who shot dead his wife and turned the gun on himself last week, was laid to rest.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, two rescued in Lamu boat accident

  2. Guyo: Leave Uhuru's name out of county affairs

  3. PRIME Frontline heroes: Seeing fear in my son broke my heart

  4. PRIME I trusted easily but I’m wiser now: Waiguru@50

  5. Big boost as 189 Ukrainian tourists arrive at the Coast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.