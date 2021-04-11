Pauline Wakasa, officer killed by her husband, buried

Pauline Wakasa, the police officer who was shot and killed by her husband last Tuesday, was on Sunday laid to rest in an emotional ceremony at her parents’ rural home in Matsakha village, Kakamega County.

Wakasa’s two daughters did not attend her burial. Wakasa’s husband Hudson Wakise shot himself dead after killing his wife.

Mr Nathan Mulongo Tali, the father of the slain officer, said they had met with the family of Wakise in Nairobi and agreed that the children would be allowed to attend their mother’s burial.

“They (Wasike’s family) had wanted to bury my daughter, but we felt it was not right because she had been killed by their son. We agreed that the children would be allowed to attend their mother’s burial, we need to raise the children together,” said Mr Tali.

Police officers during the burial of constable Pauline Wakasa at Matsakha

village, Malava, Kakamega County, on April 11, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

He described his daughter as an obedient and honest woman who paid school fees for her siblings.

Her mother, Ms Joyce Mwanzo said she received news of her daughter’s death while on the farm.

“I have lost the source of my livelihood, they have killed my future. It is more painful that the children have not attended their mother’s burial,” she said.

Wakasa’s siblings Gloria Mulongo and George Mulongo who witnessed the incidents, narrated how their brother-in-law shot and killed their sister before he turned the gun on himself.

“It was a horrifying moment that I will never want to remember. The two had a disagreement before our sister moved out and rented her own house at Drive In Estate (Nairobi) where her husband shot her dead before killing himself,” said George.

Constable Pauline Wakasa's parents Nathan Tali Mulongo and Joice Muhenje Masaai during the officer’s burial at Matsakha, Malava in Kakamega County on April, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander Victor Otieno said the death of Ms Wakasa was shocking.

“This was one officer who was dedicated to her duty, she was intelligent and always passed in all her courses. She was destined to serve in higher ranks,” said Mr Otieno.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i described Wakasa as a courageous and disciplined officer.

“We mourn a courageous officer who will be missed not only by her family but relatives, friends and the police service,” the CS said in a message read by Mr George Muruli an officer from the Interior ministry.

The burial was attended by police officers from Nairobi, Kericho, Nakuru and across Kakamega County.