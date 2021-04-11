Pauline Wakasa, officer killed by her husband, buried

The body of police constable Pauline Wakasa is laid to rest at Matsakha village, Malava in Kakamega Ccounty on April 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

  • Wakasa’s two daughters did not attend her burial.
  • Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander Victor Otieno said the death of Ms Wakasa was shocking.

Pauline Wakasa, the police officer who was shot and killed by her husband last Tuesday, was on Sunday laid to rest in an emotional ceremony at her parents’ rural home in Matsakha village, Kakamega County.

