Hudson Wasike and Pauline Wakasa
Pool | Nation Media Group

Taita Taveta

Prime

We’d love to bury couple in one place, say Matiang’i bodyguard’s kin

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Grief has engulfed Kironge village in Mwatate, Taita-Taveta County, following the shocking incident where a police officer from the area reportedly shot dead his wife and turned the gun on himself on Wednesday in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank

  2. More children abandoned in Nakuru slums as Covid-19 takes toll

  3. PRIME We’d love to bury couple in one place, say Matiang’i bodyguard’s kin

  4. Covid-19 forces Isiolo to suspend non-essential services

  5. Suspect in HIV infection case skips court on judgment day

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.