Raila Odinga’s time to be president is now, says Tom Ojienda

Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda has said that next year's General Election presents the best opportunity for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to ascend to power.

Mr Ojienda said Mr Odinga stands a better chance to clinch power in the 2022 polls based not only on his experience and the support he enjoys across the country, but also on the looming coalition between the Orange party and Jubilee

“The time for Raila is right now because he has been in the trenches for too long, he has assisted people to become president. If there is any other time for Raila to be President, it is now,” Prof Ojienda told Nation.Africa

Political matrix

He supports the coalition between ODM and Jubilee saying the current political matrix, no single community can ascend to power without working with others.

“In politics, both pre and post political coalitions are all dependent on the interests of the parties involved. If ODM has seen that working with Jubilee will help them get power then that is an opportunity which should be explored. Let Mr Odinga seize the opportunity and exploit it to ascend to power,” Mr Ojienda said

“We encourage coalitions because no single community can make it on its own,” he added.

Vast experience

Prof Ojienda, who is eyeing the Kisumu senatorial seat, also dismissed William Ruto’s led United Democratic Alliance UDA) making inroads in Nyanza saying the region is still locked under ODM.

He says his decision to join politics is informed by the vast experience he has in law which he feels should be utilised in the senate.

“I have taught law, I have practised law for 20 years and now I want to make laws. I’m not leaving my career,” he said.

“I decided to go for the senate seat because it is where devolution is oversighted, is where impeachment of governors is done, it is where allocation of resources through Division of Revenue is done. As senator for Kisumu, I will focus on legislations that are relevant to that county such as fishing and management of the Lake resources,” he added.

He pointed out that what has been lacking in Kisumu County is competent oversight and input on laws that touch on activities of the county hence believes that his presence in the senate if elected will bring a difference.