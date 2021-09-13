Raila Odinga’s time to be president is now, says Tom Ojienda

Tom Ojienda

Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda has said that next year's General Election presents the best opportunity for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to ascend to power.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.