Raila Odinga reveals new strategies ahead of 2022 polls

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters at the burial of James Okello at Nyakongo Village in Rarieda, Siaya County, on September 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has devised new strategies ahead of next year’s election that he is expected to employ in his fifth stab at the presidency.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.