Raila Odinga: How Chris Kirubi convinced me to meet Mwai Kibaki after 2007 polls

By  Mary Wangari

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Friday narrated how the late business mogul Chris Kirubi persuaded him to enter into a peace pact with former President Mwai Kibaki in the aftermath of the controversial 2007 General Election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi’s family: We won’t fight over wealth

  2. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  3. PRIME Tuju: How I survived a horrific road crash at Kijabe

  4. Mozambican militants behead 2 boys, says NGO

  5. PRIME Uhuru, Raila power plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.