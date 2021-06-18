Raila Odinga: How Chris Kirubi convinced me to meet Mwai Kibaki after 2007 polls

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Friday narrated how the late business mogul Chris Kirubi persuaded him to enter into a peace pact with former President Mwai Kibaki in the aftermath of the controversial 2007 General Election.

The former prime minister said that Kirubi and another individual he was hesitant to disclose, convinced him to have a meeting with the retired president following the disputed 2007 presidential polls.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga reads the eulogy of Chris Kirubi during a memorial service held at Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga spoke during the memorial service of the late businessman at Faith Evangelistic Ministry at Karen, Nairobi.

Mudavadi: Chris Kirubi told me not to try to outshine my boss and this has helped me a great deal

He revealed that the meeting, which Mr Kirubi and the unidentified person were in attendance, culminated into a sitting between him and Mr Kibaki at Sagana halted the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

“Chris Kirubi was among two individuals who approached me to have a dialogue. I cannot disclose the other one,”

“In the meeting, arrangements were made for Sagana where we eventually reached an agreement,” said the ODM leader.

His former Narc co-principals Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula were also among prominent leaders who joined family and friends to bid farewell to the magnate.

The late Chris Kirubi. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Mudavadi remembered the businessman for his straight forwardness and penchant for calling a spade a spade.

“Chris Kirubi was extremely candid. When you are talking to him and you have an idea or opinion, he would not tell you it’s a bad opinion, he would tell you it’s a stupid opinion,”

“That’s how candid he was. Because when you say it’s not a bad opinion, he was being polite but Chris was straight, he would shoot from the hip,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Kalonzo eulogises Chris Kirubi

The ANC boss reminisced about his tenure as minister for Finance, disclosing how he sought advice from the astute investor during his five-year tenure.