Chris Kirubi helped me become Kenya’s vice president, says Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday narrated how the late businessman Chris Kirubi’s visit to his home in January 2008 made him become Kenya’s vice-president.

Speaking during Mr Kirubi’s requiem mass at Karen in Nairobi, Mr Musyoka said that during the visit, Mr Kirubi was accompanied by then Equity Bank chairman Peter Munga and CEO James Mwangi.

“The mission was simple, it was to tell me to act and save our country following the (2007-2008) post-election violence,” Mr Musyoka said.

“He negotiated the position, that is how I became the country’s 10th vice president,” he added. He said Mr Kirubi had the courage to tell him to “stop being stupid.”

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka makes his remarks during the memorial service for the Chris Kirubi at Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The former vice president said that Mr Kirubi told him: “Mr Musyoka, you are being stupid, you must save your country,”

He had emerged third after Mwai Kibaki (PNU) and Raila Odinga (ODM) in the December 2007 presidential elections. Mr Odinga said his victory had been stolen, leading to riots in various parts of the country.

More than 1,300 were killed and thousands of others displaced before a political truce was reached.

Mr Musyoka served as President Kibaki’s vice for five years in the Grand Coalition government with Mr Odinga as prime minister. The Wiper Party leader said he will be attending Kirubi’s burial in Thika on Saturday.