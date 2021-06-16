Businessman Chris Kirubi james mworia centum
James Mworia: The Kirubi I knew

By  James Mworia

CEO

Centum Investment Company PLC

  • Kirubi employed thousands directly and provided a means of livelihood for employees and their families.
  • Centum has lost a great visionary and passionate leader who strived to make a difference and have an impact.

When you met Christopher John Kirubi, there was no mistaking the fact that he was a great man- he looked like one, talked like one, was treated like one and proclaimed he was one. I have had the blessing and privilege of working with him for 20 years. In that period, our relationship transitioned from him being my boss to a mentor, a dear friend and a leader. 

