Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila, Kalonzo fights play out in public 

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Political tension between two evident during President’ Uhuru Kenyatta's Ukambani tour.
  • ODM leader refused to address a crowd in Ukambani after Kalonzo said he had gatecrashed the President’s tour of the region.

The political tension in Nasa played out yesterday when ODM leader Raila Odinga declined to speak in a meeting that was addressed by former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka in what could undermine efforts by President Kenyatta to craft a winning coalition in 2022.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.