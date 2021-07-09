President Uhuru Kenyatta
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

President Kenyatta moves to avert Nasa split

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta has initiated talks among wrangling National Super Alliance principals as he  seeks to broker a truce.
  • Raila Odinga and Wiper party's Kalonzo Musyoka are said to have met the President at State House on Tuesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has initiated talks among wrangling National Super Alliance (Nasa) principals, seeking to broker a truce amid push for a broad-based coalition to face off with his estranged deputy, Dr William Ruto, in next year’s election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.