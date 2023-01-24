Raila expected to drop polls ‘bombshell’ at Kamukunji

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga yesterday published an account of how his election was “stolen” in favour of President William Ruto as he jets back into the country today to give his supporters a “way forward”.

Mr Odinga will today head to Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi to drop the promised election “bombshell” on his arrival from a week-long official visit to South Africa.

The meeting touted as a “people’s baraza”, will see Mr Odinga delve into the fresh developments regarding the August 2022 elections.

“…he will discuss recent disclosures by a whistleblower on the conduct of the 2022 General Election. Mr Odinga appeals to Kenyans to show up in large numbers at the Kamukunji baraza, in the interest of the country,” Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango said.

Mr Odinga’s running mate in the last election, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua yesterday challenged those doubting the rigging allegations to push for the opening of the electoral commission’s servers.

In a two-page advertisement in the Sunday Nation complete with graphics, Mr Odinga detailed the account of a whistleblower working at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showing that he won the election after garnering 8,170,353 votes (57.3 per cent) against Dr Ruto’s 5,915,973 (41.66 per cent).

Mr Odinga’s allies have said a team of both government, opposition and international experts should be put in place to examine the servers and clear the government of claims of theft of the election.

“As citizens, we have a right to information, the truth lies in the servers, those doubting the whistleblower’s data should demand servers be laid bare, we have to get to the bottom of this to free Kenya once and for all from electoral deceit,” Ms Karua said.

Public scrutiny

IEBC as the duty bearer, she noted, holds the records on behalf of the people of Kenya and should provide them for public scrutiny.

Azimio leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga and Martha Karua at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on December 7, 2022. The coalition is expected to hold a rally at the grounds today. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“The records belong to us and all power is exercised by each and every office on our behalf. Wherever you are, whoever you are, listen and do what the constitution sanctions, lay bare the servers,” said Ms Karua.

Despite the current revelations, the Supreme Court upheld President Ruto’s victory. But Ms Karua insists that the court is functus officio (of no further official authority or legal effect) and its work is done, adding that under discussion is crucial evidence via a whistleblower.

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire said that they will be pushing for the formation of a team of experts to access the servers and tell Kenyans and the world the truth about what transpired in the elections. He said the servers should be opened regardless of who will be affected.

“If we are honest, so that we know the entire truth and clear government of the day from any machinations that they stole elections and in order to clear the opposition that we lost unfairly and in order to regain the international image we must get correct footing from that point and should not hide anything,” Mr Bosire added.

He said there is a need for sobriety in the current debate, warning that “reckless statements by President Ruto that the government had planned to kill IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati would only cause more harm than good”.