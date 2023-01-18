We now have evidence that Raila won August poll - Azimio

Azimio la Umoja Coalition has unveiled what it terms as fresh evidence that Raila Odinga won the August 9 presidential election but was rigged out, coming four months after President William Ruto was sworn into office.

Azimio cited a document provided by a whistleblower working at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that allegedly indicates Mr Odinga garnered 8,170,353 votes representing 57.3 percent while Dr Ruto garnered 5,915,973 representing 41.66 percent. When Dr Ruto was declared President-elect, IEBC said he had garnered 50.49 percent of the vote against Mr Odinga's 48.5 percent.

While presenting the document at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi on Wednesday, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni termed the new revelations as "sad and shocking".

“We now know that Ruto did not win the August poll and there is enough evidence to prove this. We will analyse the document and provide a summary and way forward to our supporters when Raila jets back from South Africa,” he said.

The whistleblower, Mr Kioni said, identified himself as an IEBC employee and was central to the administration of the 2022 elections. The unnamed individual claims illegal entities were created at the IEBC transmission centre's back end office to change forms 34B from their original Jpeg form to PDF (portable document format).

“This is questionable as the KIEMS kits that were used to transmit the forms from the polling centres did not have the capacity to change any file from its original jpeg form to any other form,” the whistleblower says in the document.

The individual also alleges that more than 1,000 unregistered users whose IDs cannot be confirmed sent result forms from IP addresses outside Kenya.

“Forms recovered contain details on how figures were altered, swapped and deleted from candidate A in favour of Candidate B. By design, the digital registry at the back-office should contain details of whoever provided unauthorised access to third parties,” says the whistleblower in a report.

“The audit shows that remote access or full access was given to non-authorised users who were able to change jpeg Forms 34B to word or other file editors then converted back to pdf which was later uploaded to the public portal,” reads the document, adding that result forms available have no metadata to confirm where they came from.