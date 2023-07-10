Raila ditches fuel-guzzlers, rides matatu to work

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga, on Monday changed his style of getting to work by ditching fuel guzzlers and chase cars for public means.

The opposition leader, who was in the company of Azimio politicians including ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, was seen walking a few metres from his home to a bus stop where he engaged Kenyans and bought newspapers before boarding a matatu.

"Baba utuokoe, tunaumia Baba, Baba tunaumia, bei ya unga iko juu, nauli imepanda (Baba save us, we are suffering, the price of cooking flour has gone up)," some of the excited passengers said as they aired their grievances to the Azimio leader.

Mr Odinga, who seemed taken aback by the issues raised by the Kenyans, said he was happy to join them in the matatu to experience their problems.

According to his party, Mr Odinga enjoyed the comfort and camaraderie of public transport on his way to the city centre where he took a stroll along the streets mingling with the public before stopping for breakfast at Pronto Restaurant along Wabera Street.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga with Wycliffe Oparanya walk through Nairobi City Centre on July 10, 2023. Photo credit: Kennedy Amungo | Nation Media Group

A small crowd gathered outside Pronto Restaurant where Azimio chief Raila Odinga was having breakfast on Monday July 10. Photo credit: Kevin Cheruiyot | Nation Media Group

Last month, during the Azimio rally at Kamukunji Grounds, the Azimio leader urged Kenyans to boycott paying taxes to President William Ruto's government in defiance of the recently passed Finance Act 2023.

Mr Odinga had also urged Kenyans to reduce non-essential travel by walking to work instead of driving.

"Let's arrange to travel regularly in a single vehicle whenever possible; let's give each other a lift, reduce non-essential travel and walk instead of driving whenever possible," Mr Odinga said.

Through the Finance Bill, the government will collect more taxes on fuel products after increasing VAT on petroleum products from 8 per cent to 16 per cent.

"Let's deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting the consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool."

The Azimio leader recently launched a nationwide collection of 10 million signatures to send President Ruto and his government home.

The Azimio leader said Kenyans are struggling to feed their families with the high cost of living and newly introduced taxes by the Kenya Kwanza regime.