Raila deputy slot: PNU protests over Peter Munya exclusion

Party of National Unity associated with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has protested against the exclusion of his name among the shortlisted candidates for the Azimio deputy president position.

The selection panel searching for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flag bearer Raila Odinga’s deputy presidential candidate had received 20 applications and on Friday settled on eight individuals after rejecting 12 others.

The panel chaired by former Cabinet Minister Dr Noah Wekesa in a statement said the rejected applications “had not been submitted by the constituent political parties of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party.”

But speaking to Nation.Africa, PNU Secretary-general John Okemwa Anunda said the party is a member of Azimio coalition party, and wondered why their application was not considered by the panel.

“PNU duly submitted its application and forwarded the name of Hon Peter Gatirau Munya for consideration. We are, however, yet to be told why he was not shortlisted yet PNU is a constituent party of Azimio la Umoja,” Mr Anunda said.

Leadership wrangles

Some sources revealed that Mr Munya might not have been shortlisted since he did not resign from his Cabinet position, while others said it may have been occasioned by leadership wrangles within the party.

But Mr Munya exuded confidence that he still stands a chance to be Mr Odinga’s running mate despite intensive lobbying by his rivals.

Speaking after commissioning the construction of a grain storage facility at Urru in Meru County on Friday, Mr Munya said there was no need for lobbying in the tussle for Mr Odinga’s running mate.

Mr Munya said he was not keen on using politicians to lobby for him but only needed prayers from his supporters.

Recently, Njuri Ncheke top leaders who had called a press conference at their Nchiru Shrine abandoned a plan to issue an ultimatum to Mr Odinga on the appointment of Mr Munya as running mate, after the CS reportedly resisted the idea.

Bolt out

However, his close ally and East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Mpuru Aburi warned that they would bolt out of Azimio if Mr Munya does not secure the running mate position.

“I know that you really want me to be picked as Mr Odinga’s running mate. Please continue praying for me because God is with us. We do not have to make a lot of noise like the rest. There is no need,” he said.

Mr Munya added that Mt Kenya east region also deserves a chance in the presidency ‘since it is also part of Kenya’.

But Mr Aburi said they did not expect anything less than a running mate position since ‘it is the president who asked Mr Munya not to resign to vie for Meru governor’.

Withdraw support

“We were ready to elect CS Munya as Meru governor but he was asked not to resign with the promise of Azimio running mate position. This is why we have resolved that if Mr Munya is not picked as Raila Odinga’s running mate, we will withdraw our support,” Mr Aburi said.

Former Tigania West MP David Karithi said Mr Munya ‘is the most qualified’ among those proposed as possible running mates for Mr Odinga.

CS Munya urged his supporters to rally behind the Azimio coalition to ensure Mr Odinga gets sufficient votes to clinch the presidency.

“Mr Odinga is a mature politician who deserves to lead this country. I have weighed the major political camps and determined that only the Azimio coalition is capable of taking us forward. We trust the leadership of Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. I will be close to them in the Azimio leadership,” Mr Munya said.

The Agriculture CS argued that Mr Odinga still enjoys massive support countrywide and would easily win if he receives backing from Mt Kenya region.

“No one can be president with support from only one section of Kenya. A winning presidential candidate must get at least 25 per cent in 24 counties. Mr Odinga has been getting more than 44 per cent of votes without our support. Since his support base is still intact, he only needs seven per cent to win,” the CS said.

The search for Azimio Coalition running mate intensified Thursday with various affiliate parties proposing various politicians.

The Azimio running mate selection panel shortlisted Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Kenneth and Sabina Chege who were both nominated by Jubilee of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Martha Karua (Narc Kenya).