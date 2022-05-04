Ngilu joins growing list of likely running mates

As the selection panel charged with helping Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga identify the most suitable running mate gets down to work today, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is the latest entrant into the race that could possibly produce Kenya’s first woman Deputy President.

Ms Ngilu’s name was on Monday submitted to the panel, alongside others, even as it emerged that scientific simulations will be employed to settle on the best candidate for the slot.

A highly-placed source in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party listed 2013 presidential candidates Peter Kenneth and Martha Karua, Ms Ngilu, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya among those expected to face the panel.

By the time of going to press, it was not clear whether Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who had argued against being asked to appear before the team for vetting, had submitted his name. In Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua—all from Mt Kenya—are angling for the Number Two seat, with the 5.8 million votes from the region’s eight counties being dangled in the negotiations.

Mr Muturi, currently the third highest ranking official in the country after the President and the DP, and Prof Kindiki, an accomplished law scholar, former majority leader and deputy Speaker, are from Mt Kenya East, which, it is argued, has never produced a top leader even after voting with their counterparts in Mt Kenya West in previous polls.

Mr Gachagua, a close ally of the DP, is from Nyeri, while Governor Waiguru is from Kirinyaga and is pushing the gender card in the debate.

On the sidelines, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi is pushing for his place, even though recent comments by him that he was promised 30 per cent of a Ruto government, has been interpreted to mean it came as an exchange for foregoing the DP post.

The power brokers rooting for Governor Ngilu argue that she’s an old hand who, aside from her solid reform credentials, could be instrumental in wooing the female vote.

“If we get a woman nominated, by the only one in whose hands we are safe, I mean Raila Odinga, it would be a very nice thing,” the governor told the Nation when asked whether she’s interested in the seat.

There have been questions whether she’s keen on defending the Kitui seat or not amid reports of stiff competition. But on gender consideration, she will have to battle it out with Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, another leading contender in the race.

Last week, Ms Karua accompanied Mr Odinga to the US, further heightening speculation that she was tipped to be the running mate.

Some party insiders are betting on her to help the Azimio brigade gain a foothold in the vote-rich Mount Kenya. If she’s picked and Azimio goes ahead to win the presidency, it will be a dream come true for Governor Ngilu, who told the Nation late last year that she expected President Mwai Kibaki to name her Vice-President in 2003 following the death of Kijana Wamalwa.

She and the two were the founder members of the National Rainbow Alliance of Kenya (NAK) before Mr Odinga’s LDP joined in to form the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc). A shrewd political mediator and an avid campaigner, Ms Ngilu is the patron of Jeshi La Baba, a national caucus of women leaders supporting Mr Odinga’s State House bid.

At the same time, Governor Ngilu is seen as a potential replacement for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who is staking out a claim for the same seat and insists that, should Mr Odinga ignore him, the Azimio ticket will lose the presidential vote to DP Ruto.

Coming from the same community as Mr Musyoka, Ms Ngilu’s ticket, her backers, calling it killing two birds with one stone, say will keep the Kamba nation in Azimio and also woo the women to vote for Mr Odinga. Those from Ukambani who back Mr Musyoka, the de facto regional kingpin, warn that they could storm out of the coalition and back the DP in protest.

“In the current arrangement, that’s just a Cabinet Secretary position by another name. No Kalonzo as DP, No Raila. You can’t create such a position unless you amend the Constitution,” Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo said as he reacted to Azimio’s proposal to create a new post for Mr Musyoka, in the event of victory, to allow Mr Odinga appoint a different running mate.

Ms Ngilu was among those who fought for the restoration of multiparty politics and, in 1997, even ran against President Daniel Moi, 25 years ago under Masaa ni ya Ngilu (It’s Ngilu’s time) clarion call.

She cast her lot with President Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 polls that saw Mr Odinga lose although he alleged rigging in both elections.

Last week, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati encouraged political parties and coalitions to make a deliberate move towards meeting the two-third gender rule while submitting names of aspirants to the commission.

Should Mr Odinga and the DP pick female candidates, that will be a sure path to having a female second-in-command since the contest to succeed President Kenyatta has turned out to be a two-horse race.

“You’re hereby reminded that all political parties participating in the upcoming General Election must comply with the existing statutory obligations, and ensure all lists of the nominated candidates… must comply with the two-third gender rule,” Mr Chebukati said.

There’s silent protest among Mr Musyoka’s handlers over an invite to appear before the Azimio panel, saying, it’s beneath someone of Mr Musyoka’s stature. Their argument is that a running mate slot was not too much to ask for especially after their party leader shelved his State House ambition for the second time in 10 years to back Mr Odinga. Mr Musyoka was Mr Odinga’s running mate in 2013 and 2017. They argue the invite amounts to humiliation and that the value the former VP brings to Azimio can’t be denied.

This is happening as Ruto allies continue in their charm offensive on Mr Musyoka, urging him to ditch Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

“Although I’m on the other side, I’m pained when I see how Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta undermined Mr Musyoka during the funeral of former President Mwai Kibaki.

As if that’s not enough, Mr Odinga is planning to take Mr Musyoka through a panel that includes his ally, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, to determine if he is suitable to be his running mate. This is the biggest indication that [Mr Musyoka] will be cast aside.