Raila caught up in Nassir, Sonko fight for Mombasa governorship

On the day Mike Sonko formally received his clearance to run for Mombasa governor on a Wiper Democratic Movement ticket, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga was rallying voters in the county to only elect leaders from his party.

The development highlighted the dilemma the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate finds himself in given he has to back his ODM candidate, Mr Abdulswamad Nassir, despite embracing Sonko, whose party is also in the Azimio fold.

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga welcomed Mr Sonko, donning him with Azimio’s blue cap, a gesture viewed as seeking to tap into the former Nairobi governor’s populist streak that could help fire up his presidential bid three weeks to the elections.

Mr Sonko’s return to the race, which was approved by the High Court on Wednesday, was preceded by meetings between the former Nairobi governor and Azimio leaders who are banking on his political influence to rally support for the coalition at the coast.

ODM zone

But in Azimio campaigns in Kengeleni, Saba Saba, Changamwe and Jomvu Thursday, Mr Odinga and his entourage described Mombasa as an ODM zone indicating they have no intentions of ceding their support to the Wiper candidate. The former prime minister asked his supporters to vote for Mr Nassir, Mr Sonko’s main competitor.

Also in the race are former senator Hassan Omar Hassan Sarai (United Democratic Alliance) and Dr William Kingi of Pamoja African Alliance (PAA). Mr Daniel Munga Kitsao (Independent), Mr Hezron Awiti (Vibrant Democratic Party), Mr Said Abdalla (Usawa Kwa Wote), Mr Shafii Makazi (Upia) and Mr Antony Chitavi (United Democratic Forum) are also in the race.

Mr Odinga rallied his supporters to reject other parties and elect only ODM candidates for MCA, Senator, MPs, Senator and Woman Representative.

“You cannot get a gun without bullets. That is why I have named the team that I want to work with, right from MCAs to the governor,” said Mr Odinga. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho downplayed Mr Sonko’s return to Mombasa politics.

“We want many votes in Mombasa to win in both national and county levels. This is an ODM zone and the best we can offer Raila as we have always done is have ODM win all the seats as has been the case in other elections,” said Mr Joho.

After getting his clearance certificate from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mr Sonko exuded confidence of winning the Mombasa county boss position.

Go to the grassroots

“We must go to the grassroots and campaign; we will structure our campaign calendar to ensure that we visit at least two constituencies per day,” Mr Sonko said, signalling his plan for even bigger campaigns for the governor seat.

“My leadership will ensure that we will unite all Coast residents, I believe God will grant us victory which will bring peace, improve the economy and ensure development in Mombasa,” said Mr Sonko.

The former Nairobi governor thanked the courts and warned his rivals against attacking the judiciary over the decision to quash his disqualification by IEBC.

“Stop attacking the judiciary. We are entitled to justice like all Kenyans, the judiciary is very independent,” said Mr Sonko.

Mr Sonko’s running mate Ali Mbogo said the remaining days to the election were enough to carry out impactful campaigns.

On Wednesday, IEBC had said it would not appeal the court’s decision.

“We shall implement the judgment. If there are any issues on the impeachment, they will be cleared along the way,” said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

But his sentiments, aired on a live interview with local TV stations on Wednesday, seemed to clash with those of IEBC chief executive Marjan Hussein Marjan, who said that the impeachment case against Mr Sonko was ongoing at the Supreme Court and that it was important to wait for a determination.to decide whether or not to appeal.

“As a commission, what is important is to wait for the Supreme Court to pronounce itself,” said Mr Marjan in the same interview.