Chief Justice Martha Koome to select bench to determine Sonko’s fate in Mombasa race
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suffered a setback after the High Court in Mombasa declined to issue four interim orders among them restraining IEBC from publishing in the Kenya Gazette candidates for the position of Governor Mombasa county.
Justice Olga Sewe ruled that the orders will have far reaching implications and will mean the court would have made a decision without hearing other parties.
The Judge has directed the case file to be forwarded to Chief Justice Martha Koome to empanel a bench of judges to hear the case.