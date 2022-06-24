High Court throws out cases against Sonko, Thang'wa and Arama

The High Court has ruled it has no jurisdiction to determine integrity issues of aspirants.

Three judges, David Majanja, Murungi Thande and Enock Mwota made the ruling on Friday in Nairobi.

"Petitions by civil rights bodies and activist Okiya Omutatah are general in nature and have not raised any particular integrity issues," ruled the judges.

They further said that the petitions filed before them to determine whether Mr Mike Sonko, Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama and UDA Kiambu senatorial hopeful Karungo Thang'wa should be blocked from vying in the General Election are premature.

The three remain barred from contesting in August polls as the judges said pre-election disputes should be handled by IEBC tribunal.

The judges said the Katiba Institute and other civil rights bodies were seeking to harmonise Chapter Six on integrity issues.