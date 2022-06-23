Wiper to replace Mike Sonko today

Wiper Democratic Movement will field another gubernatorial candidate for Mombasa seat today (Thursday) after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) barred former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko from contesting.This happens as the 72-hour window period that the party was given by the IEBC dispute resolution committee expires today.According to Mr Sonko, the Party might pick Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo today to replace his bid.In his social media page Mr Sonko said “Hon. Ali Menza Mbogo, this is great, major announcement loading. As he displayed pictures of the projects he has done as a legislature.”Mr Sonko has maintained that Wiper has always had another plan for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat for the August 9 polls after he was frustrated by both IEBC and the dispute resolution committee. This is after the High Court dismissed a case by the former Nairobi Governor challenging a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify him from contesting in the Mombasa Governor's race in the August 9 General Election.Mr Mbogo on his part said he is ready to fly the flag but that is upon the Party to decide after exhausting all avenues to ensure Mr Sonko is in the ballot.In dismissing the case, Justice John Mativo allowed a preliminary objection by IEBC against Mr Sonko's case saying it was a nomination dispute capable of being solved by the electoral body's dispute resolution committee.“We are discussing about nominating another candidate so as to not lose on that window," said Mr Mbogo adding that Wiper can also decide on supporting him instead of nominating another candidate. "It's not a must we nominate another candidate, I can also vie for the gubernatorial seat. But we are not merging with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that's their wish," he added. This week, Deputy President William Ruto's UDA party urged the embattled gubernatorial aspirant to join forces with Kenya Kwanza Alliance to defeat their opponents.UDA Gubernatorial candidate, Mr Hassan Omar extended an olive branch to Mr Sonko."We share the same ideology with Mr Sonko whom i have worked with at the senate. We all want to eliminate the Governor Hassan Joho family from controlling the county, end corruption besieging the county government of Mombasa and ethnicity. That's why we ask him to join us," said Mr Omar. Already seven candidates have been cleared for the Mombasa governor seat; Daniel Kitsao (Independent), Hassan Omar (UDA), William Kingi (PAA), Hezron Awiti (VDP) Abdulswamad Nassir and Shafii Makazi.[email protected][email protected]