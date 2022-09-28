Raila calls on Interpol to investigate Paul Gicheru death

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has demanded a foreign investigation into the death of lawyer Paul Gicheru, who was on trial at the International Criminal Court, saying the case has international implications.

The ODM party leader said international investigative agencies, including Interpol, should lead the probe in order to allay any cover up in Kenya.

In a statement by his Presidential Campaign Secretariat Spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua, Mr Odinga said a thorough and credible investigation is needed to uncover the circumstances of Mr Gicheru’s death and his son’s illness.

“This pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing,” said Mr Odinga.

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru. Photo credit: Pool | AFP

To avoid a cover up in Kenya, we call upon international investigative agencies, including Interpol, to lead the investigation. This is particularly so because the case has international implications as Mr Gicheru was in the custody of the ICC at the time of his death,” he added.

Mr Gicheru's son, who was in the house with his father at time of his death, was hospitalised in critical condition.

Ghosts of ICC

Mr Gicheru's death has reawakened the ghosts of the 2007/2008 post-election violence and the ICC.

This is the latest death among several cases of persons of interest perishing in unclear circumstances and others living as fugitives.

The whereabouts of two Kenyans – journalist Walter Osapiri Barasa and Philip Kipkoech Bett alias "Kipseng'erya” – both wanted by The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) for interfering with witnesses –remain unknown.

