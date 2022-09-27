LSK says Paul Gicheru's son in hospital in critical condition

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is urging police to expedite probe into the cause of lawyer Paul Gicheru's death.

LSK at the same time wished Gicheru’s son quick recovery. A statement signed by LSK President Eric Theuri indicated that the son, who was in the same house with his father at time of his death, is hospitalised in critical condition.

“We have been informed that the Police visited the home and urge the Inspector General of the National Police Service to ensure that speedy and thorough investigations are conducted into the cause of his death,” said the statement.

“It is in public domain that he was facing charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC). It is also in public domain that several witnesses in the ICC cases have either disappeared or died. There is therefore significant public interest in establishing the cause of his death.”

The Eldoret-based lawyer’s death was confirmed by his family on Monday. The family, promised to give more details about their kin’s death.